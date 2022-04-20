Widely scattered showers and thundershowers will move through parts of central and western South Dakota. These are driven by the sun and will lose their energy as the sun sets.

Mostly clear skies can be expected for this evening and tonight as winds come from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Overnight lows will fall to the 20s and 30s.



It will be a warm and dry day tomorrow. Highs will warm above average for many; it will be the first time with above average temperatures in eastern KELOLAND in over a week.



As warmer weather surges into KELOLAND Thursday night into Friday morning, scattered showers and storms will be possible. The rain chance will last through the morning which will be followed by partly sunny skies for the afternoon as we watch for redeveloping storms during the late afternoon and evening. Highs on Friday will reach the 60s, 70s, and 80s. 90s shouldn’t be far away as parts of north central Nebraska may sneak into the 90s.



Southerly winds during the day will also help bring in higher dew points, so expect to feel a little bit of humidity in the air. In fact, some models are predicting dew point temperatures in the low 60s for south central South Dakota and southeast KELOLAND.

The combination of the heat, humidity, and warm front will lead to developing storms late in the day on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting parts of central and southeast KELOLAND for severe weather. Stay weather aware during the evening on Friday.



As the storm system moves into North Dakota on Saturday, snow is looking likely for western South Dakota. Winter Storm Watches extend from the northern Hills to northwest South Dakota.



Eastern KELOLAND will still be in the warm sector with scattered rain showers for the first half of the weekend while western South Dakota will get snow. Temperatures will range from the 70s in eastern KELOLAND to the 30s in western South Dakota.

Everyone will get the cold air by Sunday with temperatures retreating below average. The colder air will last into early next week.