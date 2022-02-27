Quiet weather will stick around for a little while longer, and unseasonable warmth will also remain firmly in place with few exceptions.

Outside of the northeastern portion of the region, overnight lows won’t be as cold as previous nights. To the northeast, we’ll hover around 10 degrees while the rest of KELOLAND only falls into the teens and 20s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll close the month of February on a rather nice note across the region. Though highs stay in the 30s to the northeast, we’ll remain well above average with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

In fact, we’ll also start the month of March on an unseasonably warm note. Tuesday may feature highs in the 60s and even approaching 70 degrees West River. East River highs don’t reach the same heights, but it’ll still be well above average.

The midweek outlook is also looking pretty good for much of the region, but we’ll begin to see a few changes. A clipper will bring a rain/snow chance to northeastern KELOLAND by Wednesday into Thursday, and a few of those snow showers may try to clip southeastern KELOLAND by daybreak on Thursday.

By the first half of the weekend, we’re going to watch a developing area of low pressure. Track and temperature details remain hazy as of this discussion, but it’ll be something to keep an eye on as we head into the end of next week. Just know that the end of the outlook does at least hold the potential for some active weather.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, we’ll attempt to swing the pendulum back toward the cooler side of things with chances for near to below average temperatures being favored.