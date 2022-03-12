We’ll have a cold start to the weekend, but this will be as cold as it gets for a good while…so just hold on to that patience for a little while longer.

Skies will feature a healthy mix of sun and clouds over the course of the day. Highs, as opposed to Friday, take a nice step forward. We’ll see 30s and low 40s where snow remains on the ground and mid 40s to mid 50s elsewhere. With that said, however, it’ll also be windy through the day…so plan accordingly.

Lows tonight fall into the 20s tonight under partly cloudy skies. Winds also back off during this time, but it’ll still be a bit breezy overnight.

We’ll have a warmer day on Sunday through several portions of KELOLAND with a weak wave moving through the region. It’ll be a dry system, so we’ll just enjoy the end result: Highs in the 50s across much of the region. Northeastern KELOLAND will be the exception, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Temperatures take a small step backward on Monday, with highs in the 40s to low 50s across KELOLAND. We may also see a few isolated rain showers in northeastern and southeastern KELOLAND, but they’ll be generally few and far between.

As we reach the Ides of March on Tuesday, we’ll return to well above average temperatures and stay there for the rest of the extended outlook. Tuesday may be one of the warmest of those days, with highs in the 60s.

By Wednesday into Thursday, we may see some scattered showers out west at first before the boundary in question moves eastward and sends a few isolated shower chances to the east.

Beyond that, there’s very little in the way of appreciable moisture on the way in the extended outlook.

The long-rang temperature outlook across KELOLAND also favors above average temperatures across the region.