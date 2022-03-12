While today was a generally windy day, we were at least able to take a step forward toward what awaits us: Above average temperatures.

We won’t be anywhere near as cold tonight as we were last night. Lows tonight fall into the 20s tonight under partly cloudy skies. Winds also back off during this time, but it’ll still be a bit breezy overnight.

We’ll have a warmer day on Sunday through several portions of KELOLAND with a weak wave moving through the region. It’ll be a dry system for much of the region, but we could see some rain and snow showers later in the day in northeastern KELOLAND.

Highs climb into the 50s across much of the region. Northeastern KELOLAND will be the exception, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Temperatures take a small step backward on Monday, with highs in the 40s to low 50s across KELOLAND. We may also see a few isolated rain showers in northeastern KELOLAND, but they’ll be generally few and far between.

As we reach the Ides of March on Tuesday, we’ll return to well above average temperatures and stay there for the rest of the extended outlook. Tuesday may be one of the warmest of those days, with widespread highs in the 60s.

By Wednesday into Thursday, we may see some scattered showers out west at first before the boundary in question moves eastward and sends a few isolated shower chances to the east.

Beyond that, there’s very little in the way of appreciable moisture on the way in the extended outlook.

The long-rang temperature outlook across KELOLAND also favors near to above average temperatures across the region.