SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — This will be the last very cold day for the short term forecast. Today we had temperatures in the teens and 20s. West winds dominated KELOLAND throughout the day with wind speeds of 15 to 20 MPH and gusts nearing 30. We have had a few stubborn clouds in eastern KELOLAND.

4 PM

Overnight lows dropping to the single digits and teens. Winds slowly dying down through the night and switching directions headed into the day on Sunday. We will try to clear out the rest of the clouds as well.

Sunday starts our warming trend. High temperatures in the 30s and 40s which is much closer to average for this time of year. We will have mostly sunny skies which will help warm the ground. A southwest wind will also help bring warmer air into the KELOLAND region.

We will remain warm heading into the work week as well. We will have mostly cloudy skies. Winds remain on the lighter side throughout the day on Monday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s through the Thanksgiving weekend.

The seven day forecast remains much closer to average for the week instead of the cold we’ve been experiencing. We could see snow flurries starting as early as Tuesday in western South Dakota and for everyone on Thanksgiving Day. There will be very little accumulation with these flurries.