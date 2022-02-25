We were able to take a step forward on the thermometer across KELOLAND today, but a bigger leap is in store for us as we go into the final weekend of February.

That being said, we do have another cold night on the way. Granted, it won’t be as cold as previous nights. We should be able to stay above zero this time around across a majority of the region, with lows in the teens and single digits.

West by southwest winds set up shop for your Saturday, helping temperatures take a much bigger step up than what we’ve seen so far. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures should rise into the upper 20s to mid/upper 30s through much of the area. Out west, we’ll climb into the 40s.

The pattern repeats itself on Sunday, with above average temperatures remaining in place for much of the area. To the northeast, it’ll be cooler with more snow in place…but the rest of KELOLAND should climb into the 40s and 50s.

The first half of the week will be characterized by two things: Above average temperatures and a lack of moisture. This will even continue as we go into the first few days of March.

Toward the end of the extended outlook, we do try to bring in a little moisture. Coverage and intensity, however, are lacking through the end of the work and school week.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, we’ll attempt to swing the pendulum back toward the cooler side of things with chances for near to below average temperatures being favored.

The pattern also attempts to become a bit more active with more chances to see rain and even snow at times.