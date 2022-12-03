SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We did warm up nicely after a very cold start this morning. Afternoon temperatures did hit the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND with 30s nearing 40° in western South Dakota. We have had mostly clear skies and a lighter breeze.

4 PM

We will keep mostly clear skies as we head into tonight. Winds will remain on the lighter side out of the south and west. Overnight lows will be in the teens across KELOLAND. We could see cold wind chills tomorrow morning.

The day on Sunday will be slightly warmer. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be a typical day in the first week of December. Mostly sunny skies will be the key for most of the day. We could see more clouds in western South Dakota, and most of KELOLAND will be partly cloudy tomorrow night.

Monday will be slightly colder. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s to start the work week. A north to northwest wind does return. KELOLAND will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Monday also brings in the next chance of snow. It will be a dusting in a majority of KELOLAND, and accumulation under an inch in western South Dakota.

The seven day forecast remains a little cooler than average. Tuesday has another chance of very light snow with very little accumulation. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest days in eastern KELOLAND with highs in the teens and low 20s. Overnight lows will be on either side of zero for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for the work week. We will keep an eye on Saturday for the next chance of light snow.