Once Sunday’s fog was able to get out of eastern parts of KELOLAND, we were treated to what our West River counterparts have had for a better part of the weekend: Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures…though not as warm as the west.

We’ll remain quiet for the rest of the day, which will set us up for a great close to the weekend.

The three C’s of an ideal summer night on the way to the east: Clear, calm, and comfortable…with lows in the 50s. We’ll see lows in the low to mid 60s further west with clear skies still in place.

The warm-up continues for the start of the new work week. Sunshine holds steady across the board, though the grip high pressure has on the region may start to slip a bit. Highs reach the mid 80s to the east and 90s out west.

Rain chances begin to creep up a bit to the west as we go into Tuesday, though drier weather holds near and east of I-29.

We’ll see highs in the mid 80s to low 90s across KELOLAND.

One more warm day is on the way for Wednesday before we cool off a bit toward the end of the week. We’ll also have a chance for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across the region.

By the end of the work week, scattered shower chances hold steady with seasonable temperatures in place.

Scattered shower chances linger to the east on Saturday, with drier weather coming back beyond the 7 day outlook to the east. A few showers are possible to the west.

Beyond the extended outlook, odds for near to above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out.