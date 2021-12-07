Warming Up into Thursday; Watching Friday Carefully – Storm Center AM Update: Tuesday, December 7

Snow showers will gradually dissipate East River as we head through the morning, giving way to a decent afternoon.

While it’s a low bar to clear, highs today should do better than they did on Monday. Temperatures climb into the 20s in northeastern KELOLAND with low to mid 30s elsewhere.

Where we have snow on the ground, temperatures overnight will struggle to stay out of the low to mid teens under partly cloudy skies. To the southwest, however, we may get into the 20s.

Noticeable improvement is on the way for your Wednesday thanks to a ridge of high pressure building into the region…especially West River. To the east, we’ll have highs in the 30s to low 40s, while western KELOLAND sees 40s and 50s for highs. Everyone at least gets in on a partly sunny day.

Another round of chillier temperatures will make its move by late Thursday out west as we keep our eyes to the south. Low pressure is expected to develop into Friday and attempt to jog northward by Friday. Though details on exactly how much snow we can expect are a bit hazy, especially since this hinges on the path of this low, this may still be our first good chance to see some accumulating snow across southern and eastern portions of KELOLAND.

Keep an eye out for future updates on your Friday outlook.

Beyond that, the weekend is looking pretty good from here. We’ll stay mainly dry and get progressively milder with highs returning to the 40s by Sunday and next Monday.