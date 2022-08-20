Fog and cloud cover to the east was able to dissipate pretty quickly, allowing temperatures to rebound nicely in the afternoon. Out west, we’ve had ample amounts of sunshine which helped temperatures climb well into the 80s.

Everyone gets in on clear and calm weather tonight, allowing lows to fall into the 50s across much of the region. Winds will also remain pretty calm.

Plenty of sunshine is on the way for the second half of the weekend, which will allow highs to rebound nicely to the east. Highs climb into the low to mid 80s East River, while highs out west peak in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The warm-up continues for the start of the new work week. Sunshine holds steady across the board, though the grip high pressure has on the region may start to slip a bit. Highs reach the mid 80s to the east and 90s out west.

Rain chances begin to creep up a bit to the west as we go into Tuesday and Wednesday, while East River locations remain mainly dry on Tuesday. Isolated shower chances come to the east on Wednesday, but much of the day should remain dry through midweek.

By the end of the work week, scattered shower chances spill eastward with seasonable temperatures in place. Friday holds the best chance for unsettled weather, while Thursday will have some breaks now and again.

Scattered shower chances linger to the east on Saturday, with drier weather coming back beyond the 7 day outlook.

Beyond the extended outlook, odds for near to above average temperatures win out.