Temperatures will be warming up through the weekend, finishing with above-average temperatures that may lead to thunderstorms when a cold front moves from west to east Sunday night into Monday morning.

We’ll be dealing with heat today, especially in western and central South Dakota – where heat advisories are posted. Today should be quiet, with mostly sunny skies and the upper 80s in Sioux Falls, to the low to mid 90s in northern, central, and western South Dakota. Humidity will be on the increase as well.

Tomorrow (Sunday) will be hot across the entire region, and a little breezier. We’re expecting low to mid 90s in central and eastern KELOLAND. It will also be humid. With south winds and a low pressure system coming in, that is a good setup for strong thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center is already monitoring a chance of severe thunderstorms Sunday night through early Monday morning. That will be something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans. In addition to a hail and wind threat, areas of heavy rain will also be possible.

Next week looks warm, with abundant sunshine, and minimal expectation of rainfall. The forecast will be dry, with those near-normal temperatures in the 80s.

Temperatures should build even higher by the end of next week, when we expect most areas to heat into the 90s – 100 not out of the question in central and western South Dakota. It will remain hot through the following weekend (July 16-17).