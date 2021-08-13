Warming through the weekend, rainfall likely next week: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 13

Sunshine dominates KELOLAND today. A northwest breeze has kept the air clean, with western wildfire smoke confined to SW South Dakota. The northwest breeze is also keeping temperatures on the cool side of normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

2 PM

Skies will be clear tonight (favorable for seeing those Perseid meteors). Lows will be cool again, in the mid 50s in eastern KELOLAND. The west will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weekend looks warmer. After the cool morning, we’ll return to the mid 80s to the low 90s on tomorrow, with a mostly sunny sky. South winds will be fairly light, 10-15 mph. An isolated weak thunderstorm is possible in Rapid City and SW South Dakota.

Sunday will be a couple degrees warmer, in the mid 80s to low 90s East River, and the mid 90s in the west. South winds will be a little stronger, increasing the humidity.

Winds and humidity look to increase on Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and a brisk south wind. Highs will reach the mid 80s to low 90s East River, and the mid 90s in the west.

Weather starts to get active beginning Tuesday night – but more so on Friday. With incoming low pressure and accompanying fronts, we expect widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be beneficial and significant, over an inch possible. The question is the exact timing. We’ll keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Thursday and even into Friday.

Along with the fronts we’ll see colder air come into the region. In fact, we expect cooler than normal temperatures for the end of next week through the weekend (August 21-22).