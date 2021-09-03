Warming Through The Labor Day Weekend – Storm Center Update Friday PM September 3

Scattered showers and storms will be watched for western and central KELOLAND through this evening and tonight.



Lows tonight will fall to the 50s.



Tomorrow will be mostly dry with only isolated shots at light rain in southeast KELOLAND during the morning. Expect skies to become partly cloudy across KELOLAND for the afternoon with highs in the 70s. It will be a taste of fall weather for some as northerly winds help bring in the cooler and drier air.



Let’s not wave good-bye to summer altogether. The rest of the holiday weekend will feature dry skies and warming temperatures.

In fact, Labor Day may end up being the warmest day in the 7-day forecast with highs in the 80s and 90s.



Next week is looking dry. After a brief cool-down on Tuesday, temperatures will once again warm with highs returning to the 80s by the end of next week.