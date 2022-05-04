Cloud cover continues to thicken across KELOLAND, with the possibility of a few sprinkles – with the possible exception of SE South Dakota near the Nebraska border, where some heavier showers are possible. Strong thunderstorms should remain well south of the KELOLAND area. Temeperatures remain below average for early May.

2 PM

We’ll keep the clouds and a few sprinkles in the forecast tonight, while sprinkles will accompany clouds that break up in western and northern KELOLAND. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, with a very light SE breeze.

Tomorrow will be cloudy in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where there could be a couple tenths of an inch of rain. The best chance for rain or even a thundershower will again be nearer the lower Missouri River. Otherwise, with mostly cloudy skies the highs in KELOLAND will be limited to the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will clear out in Rapid City and western South Dakota, where temperatures should reach the mid 60s with a SE breeze.

Warmer air starts to return on Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near normal, in the low to mid 60s East River, to the upper 60s to low 70s the west – where a few light showers will be possible.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with brisk winds that will also warm us up. We’re looking for the low 70s East River and the mid 70s to around 80 to the west. There could be some showers or even thundershowers in northern and western South Dakota.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be partly cloudy, and some showers and thundershowers may fire up, though they look a little moisture starved. It will be breezy and warm, with high temperatures in the low 70s across KELOLAND.

We’ll have a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures will remain mild, mostly in the 70s. But with 80s possible in SE KELOLAND on Monday, there is some potential for severe thunderstorms on Monday. We’ll keep some thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures should remain mild – or even warm – all of next week, with cooling taking place during the weekend of May 14-15.