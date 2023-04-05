SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Some areas of northeastern KELOLAND are still dealing with blizzard conditions. Very strong north winds are present along with blowing snow. There’s not much in the way of new snow this afternoon.

2 PM

Eastern KELOLAND will keep the strong winds around this evening and into the overnight hours.

Wind gusts this afternoon have been near 40 and 45 MPH in eastern KELOLAND.

2 PM

The Winter Weather Advisories and Blizzard Warnings do last until after midnight. While there is no new snow, there is plenty of blowing snow. The strong winds will make roadways slippery and blowing snow will cause visibility issues.

Tonight will have mostly clear skies. The winds will slowly decrease from west to east as we head through the evening and overnight hours. Lows will drop to the single digits and teens. Southeastern KELOLAND will stay slightly warmer since there isn’t any new snow.

Here are a few of the snow reports from yesterday and today. Hot Springs coming in with 30″ of new snow. Rapid City just under 13″. Pierre received 14″, Fort Pierre with 12.5″. Aberdeen received 11″. Sisseton with 10″, and Milbank with 4.5″.

Sunny skies will help the warm up starting tomorrow. Winds will be light out of the south, which will help as well. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Southeastern KELOLAND will try to make it to the 50s.

Friday is even warmer. Mostly sunny skies again will help raise the temperatures. Winds remain light out of the south bringing warmer air with it. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Sioux Falls and southeast KELOLAND could reach the 60s for your Friday.

The 7 day forecast will be mostly quiet. The temperatures keep warming as we go through this weekend and into the first half of next week. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with several areas trying to reach into the mid 70s.