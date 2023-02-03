SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern KELOLAND is warmer than yesterday, but there’s even warmer temperatures on the way. This afternoon struggled to get out of the single digits in eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota had no issues with warm temperatures. Winds are stronger across eastern KELOLAND out of the south. These winds and more sunlight will help warm us up.

We do still have wind chills in the minus teens in northeastern KELOLAND. These wind chills will go away by the afternoon tomorrow, but they will still be around tonight.

Tonight the winds will die down. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and low teens in eastern KELOLAND, and 20s in central and western South Dakota.

Saturday will be warm. Highs will reach the 30s, 40s, and even 50s. Winds will remain light in central and eastern KELOLAND, and we could see stronger winds in western South Dakota. There will be more sunlight in KELOLAND as well.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. 30s in eastern KELOLAND, and 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. Winds will be remain light for the second half of the weekend. There could be more clouds throughout the day.

The seven day forecast remains warm. We will see highs in the 30s and 40s, with a few 50s in western South Dakota, through next week. Skies will remain mostly dry, we are watching the chance to see some rain or snow shower in the Black Hills on Thursday.