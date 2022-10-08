SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) – A chilly start to the morning across KELOLAND. Overnight temperatures were into the 20s and 30s for much of the region, but we will see warming temperatures for the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will reach into the 60s for all of KELOLAND. We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day and into the afternoon with a light breeze from the west. We are getting closer to our average high in October which is 66° for today.

Tonights lows will be a little warmer than the past couple of nights. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s. We will keep a light northwesterly wind through the overnight hours with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be even warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s for KELOLAND. A few more clouds in the sky throughout the day with a light breeze from the north and west.

The first half of the new work week is going to warm up. Highs Monday and Tuesday into the 70s. The wind will also pick up Tuesday into Wednesday as well. Eastern and central KELOLAND gain a chance of rain showers on Wednesday, with western South Dakota getting that chance on Tuesday. The second half of the work week starts a cool down as well.