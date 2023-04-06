The warm up starts today.

Winds will not be strong as yesterday, we’ll have more sunshine, and temperatures will be warmer. Highs will range from the 30s over the deep snow pack to the 40s and 50s where there is little to no snow on the ground.

Temperatures will continue to warm tomorrow. But again, the snow covered areas will be much cooler. Highs will reach the 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s.

Ready for a warm weekend? For some of us, we’ll have the warmest temperatures since the beginning of November. I’m talking 60s in southeast KELOLAND. Cooler to the north and west.

The ‘heat’ will continue into next week.