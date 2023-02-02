SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a cold day in KELOLAND. This afternoon parts of eastern KELOLAND have struggled to reach the single digits above zero. We have a north to northwest wind that will slowly die down throughout the night.

3 PM

With these cold temperatures, we so still have a breeze. Cold air plus wind gives us wind chills. This afternoon we have wind chills in the minus teens and 20s in eastern KELOLAND. We keep these into tonight.

3 PM

We have a Wind Chill Advisory for the northeastern corner of KELOLAND. We could see wind chills nearing minus 30.

Overnight lows will be in single digits and teens below zero in eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota stays in the teens above zero. Winds will remain light for the overnight hours.

Friday starts warming up. Eastern KELOLAND will still be on the cold side with highs in the teens, it will be warmer than today. We will have drastically warmer temperatures in the west, with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly breezy in eastern KELOLAND.

Saturday will be much of the same temperature wise in western South Dakota, but we will have 40s in central South Dakota, and 30s in the east. Winds will be light in eastern and central South Dakota, Rapid City and western South Dakota could be a breezy throughout the day.

The 7 day forecast remains mostly dry and temperatures will be slightly above average. As we head through the weekend and into next week eastern KELOLAND will have highs in the 30s, 40s in central South Dakota, and even a few 50s in western South Dakota.