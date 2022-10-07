SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures got very cold last night. Temperatures were in the low 20s in some locations. Even some teens were recorded, near Britton the lowest temperature overnight was 13°. Areas along the James River saw a hard freeze last night.

Afternoon highs could reach into the very low 50s. We will continue to have plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon and a light breeze. Afternoon temps at 2 PM are into the mid to upper 40s. This is almost 20° below our average.

2 PM

Parts of southeastern KELOLAND are in a freeze warning for the overnight hours and into the morning. More areas might be added throughout the afternoon. Some locations such as the James River Valley are not included because they received a hard freeze through the morning. The freeze last night and tonight will end the growing season.

For tonight, lows will be into the 20s and 30s much like last night. Clear skies and a very light south breeze will be noticeable though the overnight hour.

Saturday in KELOLAND looks to warm up slightly. Highs will be into the 60s and nearing 70 in some locations. Mostly clear skies will help warm the region. A light west or northwest wind will be prevalent throughout the day. It’s setting up to be a nice day to get out of the house after a couple cooler days.

Sunday also is setting up to be very pleasant. Highs will be into the 60s and 70s. A few more clouds will be across KELOLAND unlike Saturday. A light north and westerly wind will be in KELOLAND as well.

The first half of the new work week is going to warm up. Highs Monday and Tuesday into the 70s. The wind will also pick up Tuesday into Wednesday as well. Eastern and central KELOLAND gain a chance of rain showers on Wednesday, with western South Dakota getting that chance on Tuesday. The second half of the work week starts a cool down as well.