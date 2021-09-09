Warming Friday and Saturday: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, September 9

It’s another dry and pleasant day across KELOLAND. Temperatures are near normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s East River, and in the 80s to low 90s in the west, where western wildfire smoke is thicker.

2 PM

Tonight will be another mostly clear night, with smoke in the west. Lows won’t be as cool as recent days, with temps bottoming out in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and much warmer. With a south breeze, we should get to the mid 80s East River and the low 90s in the west. Wildfire smoke may have a slight dimming effect to knock a couple degrees off our forecast highs.

On to the weekend: Saturday will have more clouds coming in, but temperatures should still get to the 80s despite winds that will become more northerly. There could be a few light showers in Rapid City and the west.

An area of low pressure moving through Nebraska will bring thicker clouds on Sunday, especially in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. There could also be some rain showers across the region on Sunday, but they are currently expected to only bring a few hundredths of an inch of rain. Sunday will also be cooler, in the 70s.

Showers – very light showers – will again be possible on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 70s. Western South Dakota will rebound to the low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look near-normal, in the mid 70s to low 80s with generally dry conditions – though we’ve added a chance of showers or thundershowers on Thursday.