Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.

3 pm

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies, but with a gentle south breeze we will mainly stay in the single digits above zero. Western South Dakota will remain much warmer overnight.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with the warm air finally reaching eastern KELOLAND. We will actually have above-normal temperatures for the last week of December. We’ll have the low 30s in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND, with a south breeze, while Rapid City soars to the low 50s thanks to a brisk SW wind.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday as the warm air remains over us. Eastern KELOLAND will be it he low to mid 30s. Rapid City will be in the upper 40s, with a chance of late day rain showers.

Our next shot at precipitation will come on Thursday. We’re thinking there will be an inch or two of snow… but there is the possibility that it will start as rain or freezing rain, so keep that in mind of you have travel plans. Latest model runs have put a heavier band over Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, so there could be a few travel issues. With that mix of rain and snow, temperatures will remain in the low 30s.

We’ll keep it mild – near or above normal – through New Year’s weekend. We expect it to be dry, though it looks like there could be abundant cloud cover. Our next chance at snow comes on Monday as we begin the first week of January. Current data suggests temperatures will remain near or above normal all week.