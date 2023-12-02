SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today was slightly warmer than yesterday. The highest temperatures since midnight were slightly above normal. We’ve had light winds all day. The clouds from this morning cleared out but more will fill in overnight.

As of 3:45 PM

We will have clouds filling in overnight. Winds will stay light. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and low 20s. We could see light snow showers mainly in the Black Hills and Rapid City.

We have a Wind Advisory in place in western South Dakota from 8 AM to 4 PM MST. This could feature wind gusts up to 50 MPH.

Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be strong in western South Dakota through the day. We could see a few very light snow showers in western South Dakota. These will stay very light and clear out by the evening.

On Monday the winds will be strong in western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND. We will have partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be slightly warmer yet. Highs will be in the mid 40s to mid 50, which would be around 10° above normal. We could have a few sprinkles or very light rain showers around the area.

The 7 day forecast stays mostly dry. By the middle of the week the temperatures will be well above normal, with highs in the 50s and low 60s in western South Dakota. Rapid City could even break a record on Wednesday.