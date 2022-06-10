It’s a foggy start to the day across parts of central and eastern KELOLAND. We expect these areas of fog to lift during the morning, but be aware conditions here this morning. This was the view from our Eureka LIVE CAM in northern SD around 7am.

Futurecast shows a nice warming trend today with highs in the 70s east and plenty of lower 80s in central and western KELOLAND this afternoon. Rain chances may return tonight as a few areas of showers and thunderstorms try to form overnight. The best odds of scattered rain will be East River and we don’t expect the rain to restrict the warming trend for Saturday afternoon. We may see a few more widely scattered thunderstorms Saturday night, mainly in the west and south. Again, temperature should warm nicely on Sunday into the mid 80s and more humidity. Hotter weather is likely for most spots by Monday with highs in the 90s.

A closer look at the severe weather outlook for Saturday shows just the “marginal” category.

The storm outlook for Sunday for looks more active in western SD.

Warmer weather will be common across KELOLAND today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few pockets of scattered rain could once again develop tonight East River with lows mainly in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow should turn warmer as any rain chances in the in morning depart east of KELOLAND.

The 7 day forecast shows hotter temperatures returning to KELOLAND by Monday with only widely scattered storms in the southeast. We do expect chances of thunderstorms to return by Wednesday along with some cooler weather.