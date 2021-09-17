Warmer Weekend Ahead, Thunderstorms Return Monday: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 17th

It was an active overnight across much of eastern KELOLAND and thunderstorms rumbled across the region. You can see several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as the line advanced to the east.

Strong winds brought a few power outages for the Humboldt area. We also had wind damage in Sheldon, IA. Wind gusts of 60-70 mph were common along and ahead of that line of storms.

Rain totals overnight generally ranged from .25″ to .50″, mainly east of a Watertown-Huron-Winner line.

Showers and thunderstorms are quickly exiting KELOLAND this morning and much cooler air will replace the hot weather from yesterday. We are forecasting stronger winds in Rapid City once again, but lighter winds will common East River. That will change tomorrow as south winds expand with the warmer weather, a trend that will get stronger on Sunday.

Expect cooler weather today with a nice north breeze in many areas. Highs will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Note the stronger south wind in Rapid City.

Tonight will be dry with lows in the mid 40s north of Sioux Falls and 50s for most spots.

Tomorrow will be warmer with 90s returning to western SD. Fire danger will be much higher as well across the west with a Fire Weather Watch in effect.

Look for the warmer weather to build into Sioux Falls on Sunday ahead of a strong cold front. That front will deliver showers and thunderstorms on Monday, followed by cooler, fall-like weather Tuesday and Wednesday.