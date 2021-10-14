Warmer Weekend Ahead: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 14th

Good morning! Nearly 27″ of snow fell in the Deadwood area with our first winter storm of the season. Crews are staying busy moving that snow and making good progress as of 6am.

Snow totals of 1-2 feet were quite common in the central and northern Black Hills.

Rain totals of 2-4″ were also common for the plains of western KELOLAND. This moisture will help the drought monitor.

The 30 day precipitation map has really changed. Take a look at all the areas well above normal.

Precipitation totals for the year are climbing closer to normal We still have a big gap in the Pierre area, but these big storms are making a difference.

It has been chilly this morning. Lows have dropped into the 20s in both Rapid City and Custer with freeze warnings in effect.

Futurecast shows partly sunny skies across KELOLAND today with highs in the 50s. Winds will be stronger this afternoon at 15-30 mph. We do expect patchy frost tonight with 30s quite common.

Today’s highs will be in the 50s across much of KELOLAND.

Here are the 30s we are forecasting tonight.

Tomorrow looks cool again with highs in the 50s.

Warmer temperatures are expected early next week ahead of the next weather system that may bring some showers by Tuesday.