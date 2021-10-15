Warmer Weekend Ahead: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, October 15th

We are finishing the week on a dry note across most of KELOLAND. The storms the past few days have really made a difference on the 30 day precipitation map. The numbers are over 300% of normal in the dark blue.

Colder weather is expected today and tonight and that means some more frost tonight. A frost advisory has been posted for much of the southeast.

Pleasant weather will resume tomorrow with highs the 60s. Warmer 70s are ahead for Sunday and Monday.

Highs today will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies and breezy west winds at 15-30 mph.

The frosty weather tonight will accompany the 30s expected in the forecast.

Tomorrow will be mild with highs in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Dry weather is expected early next week, but another storm system with bring areas of rain by Tuesday night into Wednesday. There could be snow again in western SD.