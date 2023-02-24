It has been a cold start to the day across much of KELOLAND. Warmer weather is just around the corner, however.

Futurecast shows the slow improvements today. Some flurries or light showers may develop in the southeast later today as well. Temperatures will improve tomorrow and Sunday ahead of the next storm system.

You can see that system approaching the region by Sunday into Monday. Most of the moisture will be rain, but a wintery mix can’t ruled out for Watertown and parts of the northeast.

Here’s a look at the rain forecast Sunday night into Monday. Don’t be surprised if heavier rain moves in NW IA and parts of southern MN during this time. In fact, some of our projections east of KELOLAND are over 1″ of rain.

While temperature will be warmer next week, we may still be below normal as we watch more “chances” of rain and snow later in the week. This battle zone between the above and below normal regions will be closely watched.

Here are the details of the forecast.