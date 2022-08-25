Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been roaming the plains the past few days, with more of them on radar again the past 12 hours. Most of the morning rain has been found north of Pierre.

The 30 day rain trend map has a lot of variability to it. The rain the next 24 hours will improve the numbers West River.

Futurecast shows the next round of rain developing in western SD late this afternoon and tonight. This rain should expand toward Pierre after midnight. The Sioux Falls area will miss much of this rain chance, but that may change toward Saturday.

The low pressure system in central SD on Friday will slowly make a path to the east. Scattered t-storm chances will continue across much of the northern plains, but we don’t expect all day rain any of the days ahead.

The long range forecast still features plenty of heat to our west. We’ll keep an eye on how much this will impact temperatures toward the end of the month.

Here are the details of the forecast.