It’s a very quiet and calm morning across KELOLAND. The snapshot below is from our LIVE CAM at Lake Madison just before 7am.

Highs yesterday reached the 70s and 80s across much of the region. We expect warmer weather today.

Futurecast shows plenty of 80s this afternoon with dry skies. We expect dry conditions again tomorrow as temperatures stay in the 70s in the north and 80s south.

The pattern will start to turn more active by Thursday as a front pulls into the northern plains. We see several “chances” of rain later this week, but don’t expect continuous rain. We’ll have been information about the timing of these rain chances as we go through the week.

Temperatures will be warmer later this week compared to normal, but notice all the cooling across the Rockies early next week. That type of pattern can bring more chances of stormy weather early next week. It’s a bit early to speculate the specifics, but severe weather can not be ruled out at some point.

Here are the details of the forecast.