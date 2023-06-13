It’s shaping up to be another warm and dry day in much of KELOLAND. The water levels in the Big Sioux River continue to fall, but we do have a few rain chances to follow later in the week.

The satellite map shows a lack of rain in our area for now as high pressure blocks any moisture for now.

The 30 day precipitation map still shows a number of areas shaded in yellow or orange. We’ll watch the rain chances later this week to see how the math changes across the region.

The fire and smoke map below still shows the impact across KELOLAND as we deal with hazy skies.

Futurecast shows a dry trend today across KELOLAND. Temperatures in the central and northeast will be able to surpass some of the projected numbers shows below. We expect a chance of widely scattered showers and t-storms in Wyoming late tomorrow, a trend that could start affecting western SD as early as tomorrow night.

Dew points will be increasing later this week, a sign that rain chances will be going up toward the end of the week. It will be interesting to watch how long the dew points stay higher into Saturday in southeastern KELOLAND.

The timeline on the rain chance appears to be slowing down. As a result, Sioux Falls may have rain chances much of Saturday and possibly linger into early Sunday across our MN and IA counties. That’s good news for those needing some rain, but it may also impact weekend activities.

The rain map the next 10 days is still wettest in western SD.

Here are the details of the forecast.