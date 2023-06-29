The weather today in KELOLAND is quiet for most as we get ready for highs in the 80s and 90s.

Thunderstorms yesterday brought another round of rain to the Rapid City area, where .88″ was reported at the Rapid City airport.

The rainfall trends are staying above normal in much of western SD. You can still see the dry pockets in the southeast.

Futurecast shows the next round of scattered rain in the southwest tonight, but much of that rain will head south into Nebraska tomorrow. We see some additional scattered rain chances farther north on Friday, but we still think the majority of the rain heading into the weekend will stay to our south.

Futurecast hints at those trends as you see additional showers and thunderstorms in Nebraska and Iowa.

There will be stronger system developing to our northwest just ahead of the 4th of July. This provide a better chance of thunderstorm activity again in KELOLAND, but we’ll have to wait to see how widespread this rain chance will be.

Here are the details of the forecast.