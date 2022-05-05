Good morning! We have a very pretty skyline at Terry Peak this morning. We expect partly cloudy skies today for much of western KELOLAND.

You can see a little fog in the Rapid City area as well.

Showers have been moving across southeast KELOLAND overnight.

Yankton has picked up .37″ so far. We’ve also had totals over .25″ in parts of NW IA.

The soil is still very cool. The 4″ soil temperatures have been hovering between 45 and 50 degrees for several days. This will be changing soon.

The soil is also wet in parts of northern KELOLAND into North Dakota this spring. We still have a very dry pocket near Yankton into northeast Nebraska.

The next 15 days are looking warmer, but also wetter than average across much of KELOLAND.

In the short-term, showers will dot the maps in the southeast today where temperatures will stay in the 50s. 60s are more likely to the north and west. We’ll hang onto some of the clouds tonight with lows in the 40s. Thinning clouds tomorrow will help temperatures return to the 60s and 70s on Friday.

The forecast this weekend will start dry, but a frontal system will move into KELOLAND starting Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. We expect another area of rain development by Monday as warmer air surges toward our area from the south. Severe weather is still possible on Monday, with the best odds into Minnesota.

The pattern next week is certainly slowing down as the jet stream becomes very amplified. This will give KELOLAND a better chances of warmer temperatures for a longer period of time. We’ll continue to watch the development of scattered rain chances across the plains as warm, unstable air moves into the region. We will probably have some dry periods in this forecast, but the timing is still difficult to pin down on the best chances of rain.

You can clearly see how chilly temperature will be in the Pacific NW vs. the warmth in the plains next week.