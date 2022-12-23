SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It’s another day of dangerous wind chills across KELOLAND. This afternoon we have wind chills in the minus 30 to 40 range. These will get worse overnight but with the air temperatures above zero by Christmas Day these wind chills will greatly improve too.

2 PM

The Blizzard and Wind Chill Warnings both continue in KELOLAND. The Blizzard Warning remains in eastern KELOLAND through tomorrow morning. We are still watching very high winds blowing around loose snow creating visibility issues. The Wind Chill Warning for northwestern and south central KELOLAND is until 5 AM MST Saturday morning and eastern KELOLAND through noon. We could see the wind chills as low as minus 50.

Tonight we will see overnight lows in the teens even a few 20s below zero. Eastern KELOLAND still has a strong northwest wind. We are trying to get the stronger wind out of the area.

Saturday brings slightly warmer temperatures. We will have highs reaching to the single digits on either side of zero. Rapid City could see a high of 14 above zero. That’s a good sign that the warmer temperatures are trying to make their way back. We will also see decreasing winds through the day.

Christmas Day brings much warmer temperatures but a chance of snow. Eastern KELOLAND could see an inch or two of snow on Sunday. Pierre and central South Dakota could also get in on the chance for some light snow. By the middle of the week we could see temperatures back to where they should be between Christmas and New Years. Eastern KELOLAND will have high temperatures reaching the mid 30s, and in Rapid City and western South Dakota we could even see 50° on Tuesday.