Warmer Weather Holds Steady into Next Week – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, October 2

Foggy conditions will stick around in portions of KELOLAND as we kick off the first weekend of October.

Once this burns off, we’ll have some scattered showers trying to hang tough in southeastern portions of the region…while the rest of KELOLAND gets in on gradually sunnier skies with high pressure building into the region.

Where cloud cover wins out overall, highs will hover on either side of 70 degrees. Further west, we should at least get into the mid 70s.

Clearing skies and calm winds set the stage for a comfortable night, with overnight lows falling into the 40s across the region.

The second half of the weekend starts another extended dry spell across KELOLAND. Sunny skies cover the area, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

An upper-level ridge continues to set up shop as we go into the next work and school week. This will keep the region pretty dry and quiet with temperatures remaining above average by day and by night.

In fact, much of the long-range outlook favors above average temperatures across the board. 70s and even some 80s are possible through the end of the week, though the latter is more likely along and west of the Missouri River valley.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, fall-like temperatures remain largely absent…with near to above average temperatures holding steady.