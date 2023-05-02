It’s another chilly morning in KELOLAND as morning lows have dropped once again into the 30s, with a few 20s out there too. The bright sunshine in Aberdeen will help warm temperatures later today into the 60s.

North winds will continue in our eastern KELOLAND counties. We still had wind gusts around 40mph yesterday in several locations, including Brookings and Marshall.

The low humidity and dry conditions will contribute to a Red Flag Warning today across much of Minnesota and northern Iowa. The warning also included extreme eastern SD, including Sioux Falls.

Futurecast shows hourly temperatures climbing into the 60s for most areas today with the low relative humidity. Dry and clear skies tonight will result in lows in the 30s once again, but this should be the last of the 30s for now. Warmer 70s return tomorrow afternoon with a very pleasant afternoon expected across much of KELOLAND.

Dew points will be increasing as we head toward the weekend. When the numbers start hitting 50 or higher, you’ll start feeling the difference as the rain chances grow. We may even see a few dew points near 60, which will also help move along the budding trees and shrubs. Expect the landscape to start changing quickly with this upcoming forecast.

The animation below shows the rounds of potential rain as we head toward the weekend. Rain chances on Friday will be best in the far south and west, but some of these clusters of showers and t-storms will try to move north on Saturday. In particular, more showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday night into Sunday as the main low pressure center moves across the region. Severe weather chances are not particularly high at this time, but we will continue to monitor the weather in the coming days.

The 10-day rainfall pattern is looking wetter across the plains with each passing day. The chances of picking up 1-2″of rain before May 10th are growing.

Here are the details of the forecast.