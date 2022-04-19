Clouds are increasing today across KELOLAND, but temperatures are warming and it will start feeling more like spring in the coming days.

We need it to green up across the landscape as we fight these Red Flag Warnings for parts of KELOLAND again today.

Expect a big spread on temperatures today. We’ll be near 80 in Philip and Pine Ridge, but folks in SW Minnesota will stay in the lower 40s. We do expect showers to develop tonight and this activity will spread to the east tomorrow morning. We may even have a few claps of thunder in the southeast. Wednesday temperatures will bounce back to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We’ll play down the rain totals for now, but a few spots could pick up .25″. We’ll have more to say in the this map later today.

Futurecast shows the first system moving across KELOLAND tomorrow, but a much larger storm is forecast this weekend. A strong warm front will lift into the mid Missouri River Valley on Friday. This will trigger thunderstorms in the warm sector, some of which may turn severe. We are also are seeing good evidence of heavy wet snow forming on the cold side of the storm track this weekend.

Take a look at the spread in temperatures Friday afternoon. With 30s in North Dakota and 90s in Nebraska, the weather will be worth watching.

The map below shows the latest severe weather forecast for Friday.

By the way, the dry line in Nebraska could aid the severe weather potential on Friday. This sharp contrast in dew point is stronger due to the drought.

Don’t forget about the chance of snow on the cold side of the storm. Another blizzard could hit western North Dakota. The jury is still out on the South Dakota chances of snow, but it would be wise to keep watching the forecast.