It’s another cold start to the day in KELOLAND, with many areas below zero. We have many areas just outside of Sioux Falls between -10 and -15 just before 7am.

Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect through mid morning for the counties shaded in light blue.

The deep snow cover will continue to have a big impact on temperatures, but we are still hopeful that warmer days are just around the corner this weekend.

Futurecast today shows the best warming in western SD, where 30 are likely in the Rapid City area. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will be close to 10. Tomorrow does look warmer with highs in the 40s west and near 20 in Sioux Falls.

The pattern the rest of the week look dry, with the main storm track staying to our south.

Enjoy the sunshine today, despite the cold temperatures.

Temperatures tonight will not be as cold. Lows will hold in the teens west, with single digits above and below zero east.

Tomorrow should be a few degrees warmer across the board.

After a cold front Thursday and Friday, a warming trend is likely this weekend. Look at the 50s in western SD on Saturday!

Sunday also looks mild with highs again in the 30s and 40s.

We should avoid any major precipitation for now. Enjoy the warmer weather ahead!