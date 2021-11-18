Warmer tomorrow, light showers Saturday: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, November 18

Northwest winds have diminished, but they haven’t gone away completely. Despite mostly sunny skies, it just can’t warm up. Today’s temperatures are even colder than yesterday, only in the 30s.

2 pm

There are a lot of clouds to our northwest, and they will stream into KELOLAND overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s, with a gentle southeast wind.

Tomorrow will mostly cloudy and windy, but warmer. Temperatures will shoot back into the mid to upper 40s East River, with a south wind that will veer to the southwest. Western South Dakota will warm into the 50s, with a northerly breeze.

A weak cold front will drop down on us for Saturday, so skies will again be mostly cloudy. The front could produce a few sprinkles or light showers, though amounts look to be only a few hundredths of an inch. A few snowflakes may mix with the sprinkles during the coldest period of the day.

Skies will be brighter on Sunday. We expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. There will be a strong north wind during the day that will cool us back down into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday looks cold, especially in the morning when we expect to dip down into the teens. Afternoon highs on Monday will be colder than normal in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City and the west will be much warmer, in the mid 50s.

We’ll get a one-day warmup on Tuesday, as temperatures should get to a little above normal, in the mid 40s in the east to the mid 50s in the west.

Cooler air returns on Wednesday, with the mid 30s to low 40s. There could be light rain or snow showers West River.

Behind another front it looks cold for Thanksgiving, and there are indications we might be in for light snowfall. We should warm a few degrees for Black Friday, but no big warmups are in sight for the remainder of November.