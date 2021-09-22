Warmer tomorrow, dry through the weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, September 22

It was a chilly morning across KELOLAND, with some locations dipping into the 30s. For some, it was the coolest morning since last Spring.

After the cool start, it is another seasonably sunny day across KELOLAND. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70’s – just a touch cooler than normal in eastern South Dakota.

2 pm

It won’t be as cold tonight, with a light SE breeze holding us in the 40s under a mostly clear sky.

We’ll have a band of clouds come in from the west tomorrow, as a weak cold front moves through. With a lack of moisture, about the only effect we will have besides the clouds is that winds will pick up speed. Eastern KELOLAND will have a brisk South wind, and near-normal highs in the mid 70s. It will be a little warmer in the west, where winds will switch to the north. Rapid City will experience strong winds.

On Friday, skies will be partly cloudy in the morning but then sunny in the afternoon as a brisk NW wind clear out the cloud cover. NW winds will blow 15-25 mph East River, cooling temperatures back to the mid to upper 60s. Western South Dakota will be in the upper 60s as winds relax there.

The weekend still looks sunny. Saturday will be cooler, with the low 70s East and upper 70s West. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The dry weather will continue through the beginning of next week, with very warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s. We’ve added a few showers to the forecast beginning next Wednesday for the last couple days of September.