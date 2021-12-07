Warmer tomorrow and Thursday; Snowy Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 7

Fairly widespread snow fell overnight and this morning, but amounts were very light. Just a few tenths of an inch fell in Sioux Falls and SE South Dakota. Snowfall was heavier in northeast South Dakota into western Minnesota. Watertown got 4-5” of snow, and other parts of Codington County got over five inches. Snowfall amounts have impacted temperatures across KELOLAND this afternoon, with coldest temperatures found in areas where there is snow cover.

2 PM

Tonight will be cold, especially where there is any snow cover. Even slight amounts – like what was received in Sioux Falls – will be cooler. Lows will be in the teens to around 20 degrees, with a very light breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with a southerly breeze starting to warm us back up. Highs will be in the mid 30s East River – close to normal for this time of year. Western and central South Dakota, on the leading edge of a warm front, should push through the 40s into the low 50s.

It will be breezy Wednesday night and even into Thursday, as winds switch the northwest. But it will be something of a warming wind, so highs should reach the low to mid 40s.

A snow system coming out of Colorado will sweep through KELOLAND on Friday. Heaviest snowfall will occur along the Nebraska border and then through SE South Dakota and into southern Minnesota as the system moves away to the northeast. Currently it does not appear winds will be excessively strong with this system. Given the current track of the system – certainly subject to change – we’re looking at around a half an inch in central and NE South Dakota (Aberdeen, Pierre). Rapid City looks like 1 to 3”. Sioux Falls is currently looking at 2-4” of snow, with heavier amounts south of Sioux Falls and SW Minnesota into NW Iowa. Keep an eye on the forecast for changes in the track, with any shift to the north bringing heavier amounts.

Whatever snow we get will impact our weekend temperatures. Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny but not very warm. Morning lows will be in the teens, and afternoon highs in the 30s. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week, and we’ll probably melt some snow. We’re looking at 30s where there is snow cover, and the 40s on Sunday where there should be little or no snow cover remaining.