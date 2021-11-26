Warmer Today, Very Mild 7 Day Forecast: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, November 26th

It was a colder Thanksgiving across KELOLAND with highs in the 20s and 30s East River and 40s across the west. We expect much warmer weather today.

The 7 day forecast is dry for now. We made up for a dry summer with our autumn rain. Don’t expect any snowstorms in the 7 day forecast.

Our latest forecast for the weekend shows a few sprinkles possible tomorrow morning as a cold front arrives. We’ll have a little more wind on Saturday, but highs will still average in the 40s. Sunday looks a little colder East River, but the weather will stay dry. Watch for another surge of mild weather on Monday.

Most of next week looks very mild as you see the 6-10 day forecast below.

Beyond Monday, Wednesday and Thursday look exceptionally mild for this time of year. You will notice some colder air by the end of next week across the eastern half of the nation. We’ll see how this changes the weather into December.

Enjoy the mild weather today with today’s highs shown below.

The weather tonight looks fair with lows mainly in the 30s.

Stronger NW winds will be common tomorrow with highs in the 40s. There may be a few sprinkles in the morning.

The 7 day forecast shows lots of dry weather and mild temperatures for this time of the year.