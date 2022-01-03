Warmer Today, Next Surge of Wind and Cold Coming: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 3rd

The week is starting warmer across KELOLAND, but a fast-moving Alberta Clipper will be bringing strong winds and another surge of cold. The wind will increase first in western SD and high wind watches have been posted for Rapid City.

Futurecast picks up on the pleasant temperatures today, but strong wind will increase in Rapid City tomorrow morning and the cold front will eventually bring snow chances to the northeast. We think blowing snow could be an issue in the northeast where a quick inch or two may accumulate. Most folks East River will have 20-40 mph winds tomorrow night, with a few higher gusts possible. Stay tuned for updates.

The cold front will certainly impact the wind chill map. You can see the falling numbers into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be coldest on Thursday, but a rebound is likely by the start of the weekend.

For today, enjoy the warmer temperatures with highs in the 30s and 40s across the south.

Tonight still looks quiet with lows in the teens and 20s in the south, single digits north.

Strong winds will develop during the morning in Rapid City and that wind will overspread more of KELOLAND tomorrow.

The 7 day forecast features the coldest air coming into KELOLAND Wednesday into Thursday. Milder weather will return for the weekend with highs in the mid 30s by Saturday.