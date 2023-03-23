SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is another chilly day in KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures are well below average, with teens and 20s in northeastern KELOLAND, and 30s in the southeast, central, and western South Dakota. Winds are light, but the day started with plenty of cloud cover. The clouds are trying to break up this afternoon.

2 PM

It’s going to be cold in northeastern KELOLAND. Overnight lows will drop to the single digits or teens, 20s to the west. Clearing skies will help drop those temperatures. Winds will be light through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will be much warmer. Temperatures will be closer to normal for a majority of KELOLAND. Highs will be in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. There will be more sunshine and light winds.

Saturday looks to be slightly cooler than Friday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be mostly light. Western South Dakota will be breezy and could see light snow showers. Eastern KELOLAND will be a mix of sun and clouds as we start the weekend.

There is a brief cool down this weekend. It also brings a chance to see light snow showers or flurries through KELOLAND. Rapid City and western South Dakota will have the best chance to see snow. The middle of the week and into next weekend will bring the warmer temperatures back. There is also a chance to see rain by the end of next week.

This is Wednesday through Friday of next week, which is the end of the month. Eastern KELOLAND will have a chance to see rain, yes rain, not snow. It’s possible to see thunderstorms even, we will keep an eye on the system.