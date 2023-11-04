SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a very warm day across KELOLAND with temperatures at least 5° above normal, and 12° above normal in Winner. The winds have been light out of the south. There have been a few clouds moving through KELOLAND.

As of 3:30 PM

Clouds will start filling in overnight with patchy fog possible by morning. Winds will stay light overnight. Low temperatures are going to fall into the 30s to low 40s. Don’t forget time chance tonight.

Tomorrow will be warmer. There will be more clouds throughout the day with a chance of a few very light rain showers. Winds will be strong mainly in southeastern KELOLAND. High temperatures will stay above normal in the upper 50s, 60s, even a few low 70s.

On Monday we will keep partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northwest bringing in slightly cooler air. High temperatures will still be at or above normal in the 50s to low 60s.

On Tuesday we will have cloudy skies with a chance of very light rain showers. We will have more sunshine by the end of the week. There will be stronger winds in parts of KELOLAND by the middle of the week. Temperatures will stay at or above normal through Veteran’s Day weekend.