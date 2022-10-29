SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures well above average again for your Saturday. Temperatures well into the 60s and even some low 70s possible. Winds are working on switching directions across the region for the afternoon and into this evening.

3 PM

Tonight will be a more mild overnight with temperatures into the low to mid 30s. This is much closer to average for the end of October. We will keep mostly clear skies and lighter winds for the overnight hours.

Sunday will be another warm and sunny day. Highs into the low and mid 60s for KELOLAND which is almost 10° above average for the end of October. Winds will be from the west and northwest on the lighter side for the second half of the weekend.

Even warmer for your Monday. Halloween can see high temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s for KELOLAND. We will keep the skies mostly sunny for the day. Winds will try to stay on the lighter side for the start of the new work week.

The seven day forecast remains on the warmer and dry side until Thursday into Friday. High temperatures will remain in the 60s and nearing 70 for the first half of the work week. The wind picks back up and a chance of showers brings in cooler temperatures to end the week. Western and central South Dakota can see those showers on Thursday and staying through Friday. Eastern KELOLAND can see those showers move in for the day on Friday. Western and northeastern KELOLAND could see a few snowflakes on Friday morning, but they won’t amount to much.