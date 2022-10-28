SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures on your Friday afternoon are staying on the warmer side. This afternoon we have mostly clear skies and the winds are staying relatively light throughout the evening. We have temperatures nearing 60° or higher in some locations. This is still above average and we will stay above average for the next few days as well.

2 PM

Tonight we cool back to the 30s and 40s in the overnight hours. We will try to keep a few clouds in the region through the night. Winds will stay on the lighter side for the overnight hours but we could see an increase for Saturday.

This weekend is going to be a great weekend for fall and Halloween activities across KELOLAND. Saturday we have highs in the 60s nearing 70° in some locations. Winds will be a little bit stronger than Friday. Saturday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. South winds and plenty of sunshine in eastern KELOLAND will help bring those warmer temperatures.

Sunday is another nicer day with temperatures into the 60s. The winds remain on the lighter side but switch to be from the north and west. Eastern KELOLAND could see more clouds throughout the day, while west and central South Dakota remain mostly sunny.

The seven day forecast on the warm side with highs reaching into the 70s by the middle of the week. Skies remain dry until the next round of showers in central and western South Dakota start on Thursday and into Friday. Eastern KELOLAND can see those showers move in on Friday. With these showers the temperatures try to cool back to average by Friday. KELOLAND tries to bring the wind back for the second half of the week.