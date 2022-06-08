It’s shaping up to be a very pleasant weather day across KELOLAND. Bright sunny skies in Rapid City may fill back in with scattered clouds for the afternoon as temperatures remain below average.

Scattered showers continue to pass the south and east early this morning. We can’t rule out an isolated shower today, but nothing organized is expected.

You can see the rain the past 24 hours, with some of the bigger numbers in western KELOLAND.

Temperatures today will climb into the 70s for much of KELOLAND. We expect similar numbers tomorrow, but notice the rain and thunderstorm development in the southcentral tomorrow afternoon. There could be some severe weather too with the strongest storms.

Dew points are still low for this time of year, but that story will be changing into the weekend. Dew points in the 60s feel humid and 70s represent tropical air.

With the warmer weather, scattered thunderstorms are possible this weekend.