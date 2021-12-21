Warmer starting tomorrow; Mild with nuisance snows this weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 21

It is a warmer day today for the first day of winter, but it does not feel like it because of the brisk NW winds that are putting a bit of chill on the skin. We have already seen gusts over 50 mph in western South Dakota. At least the skies have been clearing out

Tonight will be partly cloudy as another patch of clouds comes in from the northwest. But a cold air mass remains in place, so temperatures will still fall into the teens (single digits in the north), despite a light southerly breeze.

Tomorrow will be a partly to mostly sunny day, and a light SW breeze will help us to begin significant warming. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 30s in Aberdeen and the north, while Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND will be about ten degrees warmer than normal. Rapid City has a shot at 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and just as warm, with a light southerly breeze. Eastern KELOLAND will be in the low to mid 40s, more than ten degrees above normal. Rapid City could again get into the low 50s.

Another low pressure system will come through northern KELOLAND on Friday. There could be some sprinkles or light snow flurries. Temperatures will again be mild, in the upper 30s to low 40s. Again, any precipitation will be very light.

Christmas Day Saturday also looks mild. With a front in the north, temperatures will continue to be coolest there – around 25 after a morning low in the teens. Southern KELOLAND will be much warmer, in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees for afternoon highs. We have added a chance for flurries or light snow showers, light – though that could impact highway speeds for Christmas Day travelers.

Another cool front could result in more widespread snow showers on Sunday. Right now it looks like a few tenths of an inch. Sunday won’t be as warm, in the 20s in the north to the mid 30s in southern KELOLAND. Ic could also be breezy in western South Dakota as the next cold front approaches.

Temperature will continue to cool early next week – but the second half of next week looks dramatically colder. At this time, we anticipate highs in the mid teens for Sioux Falls for New Year’s weekend. Northern South Dakota will be even colder, and might not get out of single digits after subzero mornings for New Year’s weekend.