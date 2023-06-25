While it has been a rather windy day at times, especially East River, it has been a pleasant and comfortable day across KELOLAND.

Thanks to high pressure moving into the region, we’ll slowly but surely clear out as we go into the night, which will allow temperatures to fall a bit farther down the thermometer to the east. The wind, however, won’t back off all that quickly. It’ll still be a bit breezy to the east, but it won’t be as windy as the day.

The new work week gets off to a pleasant start through much of the region, but there is one exception: SW KELOLAND will be an area to watch as we head later into the day and into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will develop, and some of these storms may pack an extra punch.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place toward Spearfish and Rapid City to start the week. A “Marginal Risk” surrounds that into Winner and Belle Fourche along with areas just southwest of Pierre. Wind and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always a chance for an isolated tornado or two. Be sure to stay weather aware.

Beyond that, we’ll warm up on Monday compared to a relatively cooler Sunday as seasonable temperatures take hold for much of the region.

Another chance for thunderstorms comes along for Tuesday, with the risk for stronger storms migrating eastward.

Another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place on Tuesday…extending as far east as the James River. Again, wind and hail are the main concerns.

Instability sticks around as we head into the rest of the week. By Wednesday, we’ll have shower and thunderstorm chances in place on both sides of the river…and those chances linger into Thursday. We’ll try to dry out East River on Saturday, while rain chances hold to the west.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: